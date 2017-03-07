Sports March 7 2017 6:24pm 00:22 Loading... Canada West women’s volleyball rookie of the year Manitoba Bisons outside hitter Kearley Abbott discusses her first year in Canada West after getting selected the conference’s Women’s Volleyball Rookie Of The Year. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3294339/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3294339/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3294339/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/156/191/BISONS_ABBOTT_ROOKIE_OF_MMC0399R_tnb_1.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?