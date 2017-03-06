Global News Morning Saskatoon March 6 2017 7:53am 01:51 Loading... Meet the woman in charge of Great Western Brewing More than just tasting beer, Amanda Butt’s job is to ensure quality and consistency with all Great Western Brewing products. Carly Robinson meets with the new brewmaster. Great Western enters new era as chemist named brewmaster <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3289725/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3289725/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3289725/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/777/439/2017-03-06T12-54-11.9Z--640x360.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?