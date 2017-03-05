Environment March 5 2017 9:24pm 01:11 Loading... Winter Storm Warning for portions of Manitoba A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of south western Manitoba for Monday that could bring about freezing rain, snow and strong winds. Major winter storm expected in Manitoba Monday <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3289431/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3289431/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3289431/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/582/618/SUN_WINNIPEG_STORM_050317_848x480_890743363901.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?