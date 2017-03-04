Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
March 4 2017 8:41pm
Pet Food Banks

Sat, Mar 4 – A new animal food bank in Alberta is looking to keep pets out of shelters by helping owners facing financial stress. For one local owner, the donations have made a world of difference. Sarah Kraus reports.

