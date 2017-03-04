Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
March 4 2017 8:41pm
02:11

Loading...

Wildfire Prediction

Sat, Mar 4 – We’re two months away from the one-year mark of the fire that devastated Fort McMurray. Wildfire season is once again just around the corner. As Julia Wong reports some communities are already on guard.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home