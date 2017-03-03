Global News Morning Winnipeg
March 3 2017 12:16pm
05:07

Loading...

Daryn Jones makes Winnipeg laugh

Comedian Daryn Jones is in Winnipeg for a show at the Park Theatre — but first, he swings by the Global News Morning studio to talk with Timm Bruch about Manitoba, Politics, and a lack of oxygen.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home