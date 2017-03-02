Global News at 5 Lethbridge
March 2 2017 7:03pm
Lethbridge sisters missing for more than 30 years found alive and living in the U.S.

Thu, Mar 2: Two Lethbridge sisters missing for more than 30 years have now been found to be alive and living in the U.S. Erik Mikkelsen reports.

