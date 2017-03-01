Global News Morning Regina March 1 2017 12:57pm 04:16 Loading... An Evening in Greece Organizers of An Evening in Greece hope you’ll join them at the 2017 gala in support of the Hospitals of Regina Foundation and show Candace Daniel the proper way to break plates – OPA! <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3281022/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3281022/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3281022/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/745/935/AN_EVENING_IN_GREESE_MAR1ST_YQR_tnb_2.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?