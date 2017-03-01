Global News Morning Edmonton
March 1 2017 10:48am
Edmonton Humane Society: Pete and Cashew

In this week’s Adopt a Pet segment with the Edmonton Humane Society, Dr. Ted Purcell introduces us to Pete the dog and Cashew the cat, and talk about the upcoming Paws and Claws Gala on March 11th

