Global News at 6 Winnipeg
February 28 2017 5:29pm
01:30

Manitoba goalie helping to shut out childhood cancer

Sarah Ernstberger, a 10-year-old goalie with the Northeast Eagles, has taken it upon herself to raise money to help stop childhood cancer. Global’s Mitch Rosset reports.

