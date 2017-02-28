Global News at 5:30 Montreal
February 28 2017 4:57pm
01:52

Loading...

No texting while crossing the street in Montreal

Tue, Feb 28: The City of Montreal is asking Quebec to impose fines for pedestrians who text while crossing the street, insisting it’s dangerous. Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home