Global News at 5:30 Montreal February 28 2017

No texting while crossing the street in Montreal

Tue, Feb 28: The City of Montreal is asking Quebec to impose fines for pedestrians who text while crossing the street, insisting it's dangerous. Global's Felicia Parrillo reports.

No texting while crossing the street: Montreal proposes new law