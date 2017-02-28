Global News Morning Regina February 28 2017 12:01pm 05:17 Loading... Mayor Fougere – Feb. 28 Teri Fikowski sat down with Mayor Michael Fougere to ask why Regina lags so far behind other Canadian cities when it comes to changing the bylaws that allow smokers to light up in public spaces. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3278249/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3278249/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3278249/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/702/543/MAYOR_FEB28TH_YQR_tnb_3.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?