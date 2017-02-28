Global News Morning Winnipeg
February 28 2017 11:14am
03:55

Talkin’ turtles with Assiniboine Park Zoo

Shane Pratt from the Assiniboine Park Zoo pops into the Global News studio to talk about the programs the zoo currently has on the go. He also brings a turtle with him to show Timm Bruch.

