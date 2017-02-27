Sports
February 27 2017 8:37pm
01:15

Loading...

HIGHLIGHTS: Game 1 Dakota vs St. Paul’s – Feb. 27

Highlights of game one of the Winnipeg High School Hockey League Division 1 Championship as the St Paul’s Crusaders defeated the Dakota Lancers 3-0 at the MTS Iceplex.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home