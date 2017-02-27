Global News at 5 Edmonton
February 27 2017 7:06pm
01:26

Loading...

Edmonton couple who lost son in 2014 pedestrian fatality starts blog

An Edmonton couple grieving their son, who was killed crossing Whyte Avenue in 2014, is offering other people a way to express their loss. Emily Mertz has the details.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home