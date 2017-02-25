Global News Morning Calgary
February 25 2017 11:49am
How to heal after opiod abuse

Sat, Feb 25: Nirmala Raniga from the Chopra Addiction and Wellness Center joins Global Calgary to discuss the alarming amount of opiod overdoses in Alberta and how people can heal after use.

