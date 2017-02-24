Global News at 10 Saskatoon
February 24 2017 11:38pm
02:28

Loading...

Mixed results for Saskatchewan Huskies hoops in Game 2 of playoffs

Huskies men advance to Canada West Final Four with 88-77 win over Winnipeg Wesmen; women fail to sweep Fraser Valley Cascades, will play deciding third game.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home