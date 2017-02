The life of Oxbow, Sask. hockey player, Theoren Fleury, is a remarkable series of up’s and down’s. Once a top ten leading scorer in the NHL, Fleury went on to author the best-selling book, “Playing with Fire”, which was in turn produced as a documentary and stage production. The work chronicles his struggles stemming from sexual assault at the hands of former WHL coach Graham James. Derek Bidwell sat down with Fleury ahead of opening night in Regina.