Global News at 6 Saskatoon
February 24 2017 3:04pm
02:57

Loading...

Saskatoon weather outlook: winter returns with snow, -20 wind chills

Our fling with spring has ended and it’s back to winter for awhile with -20 wind chills back in Saskatoon’s weather forecast. Peter Quinlan has your weekend forecast.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home