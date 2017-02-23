Asylum seeker February 23 2017 2:48pm 01:44 Loading... Asylum seeker describes long journey to Canada from Somalia Mustaffa Jaelle describes the long journey that brought him to Canada from civil war torn Somalia. By boat, taxi and on foot, latest asylum seeker into Manitoba describes long journey <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3268767/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3268767/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3268767/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/791/135/REFUGEE_WEL_PLACE_WIN_WEB_tnb_3.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?