Global News Morning Saskatoon
February 23 2017 8:53am
The Pistolwhips gunning for Jimmy Fallon appearance

After Jimmy Fallon used a picture of Pistolwhips frontman Rylan Schultz in a segment, the Saskatoon band is taking to social media to have the band on his show.

