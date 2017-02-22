Global News at 6 Saskatoon
February 22 2017 8:49pm
Charges have been laid in the deaths of 14 dogs at a Saskatoon kennel

A joint investigation between the Saskatoon SPCA and police found 14 dogs died at a kennel of heat stroke and dehydration after being left unattended overnight.

