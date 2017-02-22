Global News Morning Winnipeg February 22 2017 1:11pm 03:57 Loading... Pink Day aims to curb bullying It’s the sixth annual Pink Day across Canada and the Red Cross stops into the Global News Morning studios to chat about their latest iniative to stop bullying in schools: a film festival held on Wednesday. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3265797/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3265797/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3265797/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/922/566/GW022217_PINKDAY_tnb_4.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?