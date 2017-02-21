Global News at 6 Winnipeg
February 21 2017 9:08pm
Kienan LaFrance brings Grey Cup home to Winnipeg

Former Ottawa Redblacks running back Kienan LaFrance returned to his old high school in Winnipeg to show off the Grey Cup on Tuesday. Global’s Mitch Rosset reports.

