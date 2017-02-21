Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 21 2017 8:02pm
01:49

Fatality inquiry looks into death of 3-year-old

The death of a three-year-old boy in foster care is the subject of a fatality inquiry in Edmonton this week. His foster mother was sent to prison for his death. Tom Vernon has more.

