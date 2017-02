Tue, Feb 21: It’s been getting a lot of buzz and tonight the curtain opens for “Playing With Fire: The Theo Fleury Story. The play is based on the best-selling book by former NHL star Theo Fleury. The Oxbow, Sask. native details his life growing up in a low-income chaotic family, his time playing under abusive coach Graham James and his struggle to deal with that aftermath as a rising star in the NHL.