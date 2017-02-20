Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 20 2017 8:00pm
16:02

Loading...

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton: Feb. 20

A webcast of Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton with Gord Steinke and Nancy Carlson, Edmonton’s most-watched newscast, from Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home