Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 20 2017 8:02pm
02:00

Loading...

Quarter of Canadians support Trump-style ban on Syrian refugees: poll

A quarter of Canadians would endorse a Trump-style ban on all Syrian refugees coming to Canada, according to a new poll. Shallima Maharaj has the details.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home