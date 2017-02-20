Global News Morning Regina February 20 2017 12:39pm 04:43 Loading... Mother Night Mike Schmalenberg, frontman for Regina rock band Mother night, took to the Global News Morning stage to perform ‘Down Here Alone’ ahead of their upcoming show at Telemiracle Rocks 2 on Friday. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3260785/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3260785/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3260785/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/546/667/MOTHER-NIGHT-FEB20TH-YQR_tnb_2.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?