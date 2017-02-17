Global News at 11 Lethbridge February 17 2017 10:58pm 01:39 Loading... Emergency officials remind residents to stay safe this long weekend As we head into the long weekend, emergency officials are reminding everyone to stay safe at home and on the roads. Joe Scarpelli reports. Emergency officials remind southern Alberta residents to stay safe this long weekend <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3258184/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3258184/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3258184/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/620/467/Lethbridge_long_weekend_pkg_848x480_880046659620.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?