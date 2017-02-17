Global News at 6 Saskatoon February 17 2017 9:46pm 01:54 Loading... Pit crew CPR saving lives in Saskatoon Saskatoon has high survival rates when it comes to cardiac arrest and there are many factors at play, including many facilities being equipped with AED’s and something called pit crew CPR. Saskatoon paramedics adopt pit crew CPR to increase survival rates <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3258148/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3258148/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3258148/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/595/67/FRI_MEAGHAN_CRAIG_170217_848x480_880019011841.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?