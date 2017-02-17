Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 17 2017 8:11pm
03:02

Loading...

A closer look at Edmonton’s WinterCity Strategy

A few years ago, Edmonton adopted the WinterCity Strategy to try and get more people out in the winter months. Vinesh Pratap takes a closer look at the policy and how well it’s working.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home