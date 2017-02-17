Global News Hour at 6 Calgary
February 17 2017 8:08pm
Doulgas Garland receives life without parole for 75 years

Fri, Feb 17: Douglas Garland will spend the rest of his life in jail, with no chance of parole for 75 years. Nancy Hixt reports.

