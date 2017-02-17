Global News at Noon Calgary
February 17 2017 2:36pm
Pet of the Week: Piper

Fri, Feb 17: Phil Fulton from the Calgary Humane Society introduces us to Piper. You can contact the Calgary Humane Society at 403-205-4455, or find them online at http://www.calgaryhumane.ca.

