Education February 17 2017 1:25pm 00:49 Loading... Hundreds of teachers march, protest outside legislature Hundreds of teachers marched around the Nova Scotia legislature on Friday to protest the controversial government legislated contract, Bill 75. Thousands of Nova Scotia teachers to rally outside province house, protesting Bill 75 <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3257013/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3257013/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3257013/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/277/199/NS_Teacher_s_striking_qtp_848x480_879687235528.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?