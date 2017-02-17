Education February 17 2017 11:09am 00:40 Loading... Teachers call Bill 75 illegal, waste of money, unconstitutional Hundreds of teachers are protesting outside the Nova Scotia legislature on Friday, contesting the government’s legislated contract, Bill 75 Thousands of Nova Scotia teachers to rally outside province house, protesting Bill 75 <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3256611/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3256611/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3256611/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/191/263/NS_Teacher_streeters_qtp_848x480_879590979953.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?