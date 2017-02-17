Global News Morning Saskatoon February 17 2017 9:23am 04:21 Loading... Coldest night of the year walk raising homelessness awareness The annual coldest night of the year walk taking place in Saskatoon is raising awareness about homeless and hungry people in the city. Coldest night of the year walk in Saskatoon raises awareness of the homeless <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3256377/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3256377/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3256377/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/142/439/2017-02-17T14-24-30.0Z--640x360.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?