Global News at 11 Calgary February 17 2017 12:23am 01:44 Loading... Gruesome details from Douglas Garland trial could have deep impact The murder of Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents grabbed the hearts of Canadians. Kim Smith explains how the horrific details of the trial may be hard to forget. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3255897/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3255897/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3255897/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/967/715/VERDICT_REACTION-PKG_CAL04J6A_tnb_3.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?