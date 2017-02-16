Okanagan students walk day in shoes of children who can’t go to school

Hundreds of Okanagan children in grade six are attending a classroom this week where they’re learning why kids in other parts of the world can’t go to school.

As part of Global Citizen week in Kelowna, the Global Schoolhouse shows students the reasons why kids around the world won’t grow up with an education: poverty, war, illness.

The lesson has emotionally moved other children who have gone on to create social justice programs in the Central Okanagan.

Doris Maria Bregolisse reports.