Global News Hour at 6 Calgary
February 16 2017 8:33pm
The cost of doing business in Inglewood

Thu, Feb 16: Global’s Tomasia DaSilva looks at the entrepreneurial spirit of Calgary’s first neighbourhood. Business is booming in Inglewood, but so is the cost of setting up shop there.

