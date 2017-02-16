Global News at 5:30 Montreal
February 16 2017 6:31pm
02:03

Loading...

Girls power at peewee hockey tournament

Thu, Feb 16: The only all-girls hockey team to take part in the International Peewee Hockey Tournament in Quebec City have won a game for the first time. Global’s Raquel Fletcher reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home