Suboxone: the go-to treatment for opioid addiction is saving lives

As fenatnyl continues to claim lives, B.C. has shifted away from the use of methadone as the primary opioid treatment and towards a drug called suboxone.

As of February 1, suboxone became covered by B.C.’s PharmaCare program but some addicts are still struggling to get a prescription for the lifesaving drug; that’s because physicians need special training in order to prescribe it, meaning patients have to wait.

Lauren Pullen reports.