Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 15 2017 8:27pm 02:35

Edmonton prepares for massive Garth Brooks visit

Garth Brooks will perform nine shows in Edmonton with the curtain rising Friday. Kent Morrison finds out how Rogers Place and the city is getting ready.