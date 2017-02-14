Global News at 5:30 Montreal
February 14 2017 5:04pm
01:52

Loading...

Souvenir Elementary students fund raise on Valentine’s Day

Tue, Feb 14: This Valentine’s Day, students at Souvenir Elementary in Laval are giving a little love to families they’ve never met. Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home