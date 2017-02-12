Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 12 2017 8:23pm
Unique kayak designed in Edmonton

Sun, Feb 12 – It’s a unique design crafted in Edmonton with help from engineers on the other side of the world. Julia Wong takes a look at a kayak that can be taken apart and put back together again.

