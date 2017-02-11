Loading...
Injured B.C. woman stranded in US due to travel insurance red tape, daughter claims
Sat, Feb 11: The family of a Chilliwack woman is being forced to shell out thousands of dollars every day in the US as they desperately try to get her to a hospital to the Fraser Valley. She and her husband were hit by a car in California last month — killing him and leaving her seriously injured. Now the tragic situation is being compounded by an inability to get her to B.C. right away. Jill Bennett has details.