Global News Hour at 6 Calgary
February 11 2017 9:49pm
Crews battle major structure fire in Taber

Sat, Feb 11: The Taber Fire Department fought a major structure fire in the 5800 block of 52 Avenue between 50 Avenue and 56 Avenue, that started at around 3 p.m. Saturday.

