February 11 2017 5:06pm
Red Deer RCMP looking for missing girl

Sat, Feb 11: RCMP continue to search for a missing 12-year-old girl from Red Deer. RCMP said Kindra Madsen was last seen when she left her home in the Normandeau area Friday night.

