Global News at 11 Lethbridge
February 11 2017 1:18am
01:28

Loading...

Two men in custody after four-hour standoff in Lethbridge

Fri, Feb 10: Lethbridge police took two men into custody Friday after a four-hour standoff with officers in the city’s southwest. Sarah Komadina reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home