February 9 2017 10:16pm
Christy Clark still under fire for hacking scandal

Thu, Feb 9: Keith Baldrey reports on Premier Christy Clark pulling back from, but not apologizing for, her unfounded accusation that the B.C. NDP had hacked the Liberal party’s website.

